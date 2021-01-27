 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Watch: Plaskett Discusses Covid-19 Relief & Senate Impeachment Trial

By Amaziah George on January 27, 2021
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Moments after delivering a single article of impeachment alongside fellow impeachment managers, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett sat with State of the Territory News to discuss the latest developments in Washington, D.C. Around the same time, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. delivered his third State of the Territory Address, nearly a year since the global pandemic began.

Plaskett also spoke briefly about why she believed each State of the Territory Address provided valuable economic and geopolitical insight for local, state, and federal legislators making decisions that could potentially affect the U.S. Virgin Islands. Watch the exclusive one-on-one interview with State of the Territory News below:

Amaziah George
Amaziah George

Amaziah is a Marine Corps veteran and is the managing director of Mint & Company. He's also the founder and product manager of State of the Territory News. Writing for a better Virgin Islands since 2017.

