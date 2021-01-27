Watch: Plaskett Discusses Covid-19 Relief & Senate Impeachment Trial

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Moments after delivering a single article of impeachment alongside fellow impeachment managers, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett sat with State of the Territory News to discuss the latest developments in Washington, D.C. Around the same time, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. delivered his third State of the Territory Address, nearly a year since the global pandemic began.

Plaskett also spoke briefly about why she believed each State of the Territory Address provided valuable economic and geopolitical insight for local, state, and federal legislators making decisions that could potentially affect the U.S. Virgin Islands. Watch the exclusive one-on-one interview with State of the Territory News below: