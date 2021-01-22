BET Names Rep. Stacey Plaskett as 2020 Election All-Star

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat representing the U.S. Virgin Islands joined BET’s list of 2020 Election All-Stars. Plaskett is an American politician, attorney, and a former prosecutor. She is currently the 5th Delegate to serve in the United States House of Representatives from the United States Virgin Islands’ at-large congressional district.

The list highlights national figures — all women — and rising public figures that influenced the outcome of the 2020 election, electing Joe Biden as president. Notable figures mentioned include Abby Phillip, an American journalist who works as a political correspondent and anchor for CNN, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Cori Bush, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, and Scandal star Kerry Washington.

The women hailed on BET’s 2020 also played a defining role in electing Kamala Harris to the vice presidency, the first African American and Indian American woman to hold the office. Rep. Maxine Waters, First Lady Michelle Obama, Stacey Abrams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, and New York Attorney General Letitia James were also highlighted by BET.

Plaskett has practiced law in New York City, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She also served as counsel for the assistant attorney general for the Civil Division, and also as acting deputy assistant attorney general for the Torts Branch in the Civil Division under the Bush administration.

The fourth-term Democrat managed to raise a staggering $433,577.64 on the campaign trail between January 2019 and November 2020, according to campaign disclosures. $165,003.00 in contributions came from individual contributions or ordinary citizens. Since 2012, her re-election committee, Virgin Islands for Plaskett — formally Virgin Islanders for Plaskett — has raised an estimated $1.5 million between 2011 and 2020 according to reports by the Federal Elections Commission.

Plaskett is the second woman to serve in the House of Representatives as a congressional delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands. She also holds the crown as the most followed elected official in the territory, dwarfing even Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and all of the Government House social media handles combined.