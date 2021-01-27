Watch: Biko McMillan Features in Ep. 36 of the Good Up Podcast

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Episode 36 of the Good Up Podcast (formerly The Beautiful People Podcast) features Biko McMillan, the editor of State of the Territory News. Biko became the second person to hold the title at State of the Territory News in 2019 and published his second book later that year.

Happy Good Up Tuesday!! Episode 36 – "You About To Lose Yo Job! (Bye Donnie!) ft. @thakeebman is LIVE!



We're talking Trump, Biden, chaos and so much more!



Biko is a poet, published author, and scientist from St. Croix. He joins Deidre Ritter and Jeaiza Quinones Ivory, founder of Gyul Meets World on their quick-witted and laid back chronicles of shenanigans and real-life events. They connect with guests through new and shared experiences by tackling taboo topics from relationships and sex to race, culture, and deeply personal life experiences.