Two Men Found Shot to Death in Harris Court

On Feb. 16 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Oswald Harris Court. Officers traveled to the area and located a vehicle with 2 unresponsive males who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds about their bodies. Emergency Medical Technicians, who were on the scene, concluded that the males did not have any vital signs.

The victims were identified by next of kin as 23-year-old Carlos Ingles and 25-year-old Endry Montero Bacili.

St. Thomas / St. John District Chief of Police Ludrick Thomas said of this incident, “This is a senseless act of violence and the VIPD is seeking the assistance of anyone with information regarding the killing of these young men. Anything you may have heard, seen or know could be of value to us in bringing closure to this case.”

Any persons having information regarding this shooting are asked to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5569 or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.