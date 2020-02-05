Trump Acquitted: When You Are Famous They Just Let You Do It.

The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump for his dealings with Ukraine on Wednesday, culminating months of bitter partisan clashes over accusations he tried to cheat in the 2020 election by pressuring the U.S. ally to investigate political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Republican-led Senate voted to acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only senator to cross party lines by voting to convict for abuse of power. Conviction was always unlikely in the GOP-led Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority because it required the support of at least two-thirds of the Senate or 67 senators. But Trump’s defense lawyers and congressional Republicans argued the president’s conduct didn’t warrant removal from office and amounted to a policy dispute.

This come’s after witnesses, and Trump himself admitting otherwise. It truly went from ” He didn’t do it”, to “It doesn’t matter that he did.”