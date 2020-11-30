Today We’re Launching Low-Budget Digital Ads for USVI Small Businesses & Brands

Charlotte Amalie — State of the Territory News is moving toward its next phase of growth – digital marketing. After two years of ad-free reading for visitors, we’re rolling out several price points for digital advertisements today. We will also begin expanding support for sponsored articles in the future. Join our first Cyber Monday flash sale here.

Advertisers can now launch marketing campaigns with State of the Territory News on our website, over 14 of our social media pages, and our Google Maps listing. Our goal is to bring low-cost advertising rates that small businesses in the Virgin Islands can afford while cultivating a more competitive market at the same time.

The Mint Team has grown to more than eleven team members as we continue our expansion. That’s up from one writer in November 2018. State of the Territory’s creative director, Makiel Cepeda, envisions our new digital ad product as a way to revive, grow, and familiarize small businesses in the Virgin Islands with the convenience of affordable digital marketing. We’re also committing resources and our network of skilled graphic designers to assist local companies, and brands create captivating ads to grow their audience and customer base.





Digital marketing that sticks and maintains a robust online presence has become increasingly important in today’s competitive markets. The Mint Team recognizes that businesses in the Virgin Islands can’t always afford digital advertising at market rates. We’re also launching a more focused price-point for consumers — and we’re calling it Micro Ads.

We decided to launch our first ad product at the most competitive end of the market, the low-end, where authentic brand experiences unfold. Micro Ads offer the lowest-priced display ads in the U.S. Virgin Islands and special access to Choice Advertisers that qualify. You can apply for access to Micro Ads here.

Our goal is to offer affordable marketing for local food vans, mom and pop shops, local and traditional apparel designers, and begin creating meaningful growth for small businesses in an economic era where they need it most. You can learn more about our standard marketing offers here.