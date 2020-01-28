The Mint Team to Attend Congressional Black Caucus’ Leadership Summit Next Week

St. Thomas — On February 4th, 2020, two members of the Mint Team will be attending the Congressional Black Caucus 2020 National Black Leadership Summit: An Emergency Convening in Washington, D.C. The two-day event will feature members of Congress as well as leaders from around the nation, it also comes at a peculiar time as America has been jolted by partisan politics and high profile events involving national security and social justice in recent years.

The Summit will be held in the Auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center and will begin at 8:00 am. State of the Territory News’ product manager, Amaziah George, as well as the Mint Team’s creative director, Makiel Cepeda will be in attendance for day two of the summit.

Makiel Cepeda, Creative Director, and Marketing Specialist

“For the last three years, the Black community has had to endure one of the most hostile administrations in a generation,” the invite from Caucus members reads. “We have fought systematic attempts to reverse policies and programs we fought long and hard to achieve – from gutting civil rights across every agency and promoting voter suppression efforts, to crippling Obamacare and shredding the social safety net. It is time to assess the damage and prepare for the future.”

The Congressional Black Caucus has been one of the defining voices defending civil rights, voting rights, people of color, and underrepresented districts in the United States for nearly half a century after its founding in 1971. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, the Delegate to Congress representing the U.S. Virgin Islands has been a member of the CBC since 2015. Plaskett is also a member of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus, the Congressional HBCU Caucus, and the Congressional Rural Caucus.

The emergency convening called by the CBC comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s impeachment in December and will fall near the end — or possibly at the conclusion — of the president’s Senate trial which is currently taking place. Democrats in the House and Senate, as well as a growing number of Republican Senators, have begun calling for witnesses to testify under oath during the trial. This comes after a bombshell report by the New York Times detailed damaging claims by Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton in his new book titled, “The Room Where It Happened” corroborated claims from former Trump appointees.

Amaziah George, Founder and, Product Manager

“This is a critical year for our community and our country, particularly considering efforts to thwart participation in the 2020 Census and suppress the vote in the upcoming elections,” a message detailing the CBC summit added. “State and local legislators, as well as leaders from the faith, civil rights, social justice, labor, and professional communities, have been invited to this historic event. Participants will hear about the work being done by the Congressional Black Caucus and other national leaders to address urgent issues of the day.”

The leadership summit, based on information provided, will feature opening remarks from Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Steering and Policy Vice Chairwoman Barbara Lee, as well as a Keynote Address by Bishop William J. Barber II, Cheif Architect of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

Day two will also host a panel titled “The Fight for Justice,” followed by a panel titled “The Power of the Movement.”



For readers that regularly follow updates from State of the Territory News, you may know that all six members of the Mint Team are from the U.S. Virgin Islands, although the online paper’s founder is the only member of the team residing in the territory. Much of the team’s operations take place remotely in a virtual space. Amaziah will be flying to Washington, D.C. from St. Thomas and Makiel will be traveling to the Capitol from North Carolina, where he resides and works as a marketing specialist.

State of the Territory News does not regularly cover breaking news, often prioritizing articles that focus on tech, culture and, politics in the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, during critical events like federal government shutdowns, natural disasters, and other events that could be potentially life-threatening, the Mint Team has adjusted its content strategy in the past to accommodate the changing landscape.

The invite was shared with the team several days ago from an aide to Congresswoman Plaskett and the team began making arrangements to attend. Recently, State of the Territory News added a press secretary to the Mint Team, who has been responsible for travel arrangements and keeping the team’s core writers organized — the new member will be formally announced before summertime as the online newspaper begins rearranging its structure to accommodate the new addition.

Note to Readers: If there are key issues you would like to know more about in the coming days involving the CBC Leadership Summit, which is an emergency convening, taking place in the Washington, D.C., you can email the team at cbc.summit@sottvi.news with suggestions and we will deliberate on content to keep you informed. Currently, there is no content planned during the summit.