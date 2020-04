Stimulus Checks May Be Delayed Because Trump Wants His Name Printed On Them

According to the Washington Post on Tuesday the distribution of stimulus checks that were meant to boost the economy in the wake of the corona virus pandemic may be delayed because President Donald Trump wants to have his name printed on them.

The Treasury Department on Monday finalized a decision to have Trump’s name appear in the memo line of the $1,200 stimulus checks each American will receive as part of the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last month, the Washington Post reported.