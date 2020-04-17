Serani is Still Upset with St. Croix After His Chain was Robbed in 2008

St. Thomas 𑁋 Jamaican musician and dancehall artist Serani attempted to settle the score with Crucians on Twitter and in an unpredictable turn was publicly roasted by residents in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. He is best known for his involvement in Sean Paul’s album The Trinity and his 2010 single “No Games” that has sold 400,000 singles so far.

Serani still holds a grudge with St. Croix residents nearly fifteen years after his chain was stolen by a man at gunpoint. Diving deeper, the encounter is also tied to the public humiliation and ridicule he endured in the weeks, months, and years that followed.

I didn’t expect anyone to want to have me there. Yall people chew up and spit out. It’s your culture and yall proud. 0 remorse ✌🏾 — New Single: She Cry (@seranimusic) April 16, 2020

Social media was still in its early stages in 2008 and Facebook was opened to the public for the first time the same year. In the aftermath of Serani’s St. Croix encounter, people began mocking his melodies with altered lyrics. Virgin Islanders in 2008 swapped the lyrics to his hit song “No Games” with “it’s it’s it’s a robbery” when the song played or when the topic was discussed in social settings. High schoolers at the time who played his music were some of the biggest drivers of his public humiliation that spread like wildfire throughout the Caribbean and were social media pioneers before their parents created their first accounts.

Essentially, they were online and fairly young when the incident took place and are now working adults that still find the ordeal hilarious. Serani publicly disagreed.

Yall culture is wack! St Croix tryna be bad like us Jamaicans and have no idea what real badniss is! Shit like this never happen in Jamaica. We respect international artists and not gonna rob dem. If that ever happen in Jamaica the criminal would be condemned by every citizen. — New Single: She Cry (@seranimusic) April 16, 2020

The Twitter fight eventually evolved into a culture war, with the singer taking a swipe at the Virgin Islands’ culture, even going as far as calling the U.S. territory the “worst f***ing country.” Twitter users used the moment to give the dancehall artist a civics and history lesson, pointing that the U.S. Virgin Islands was actually not a country but a possession of the United States since 1917. Even going as far as calling him a one-hit-wonder whose music they don’t play.

“Yall culture is wack! St. Croix tryna be bad like us Jamaicans and have no idea what real badniss is,” Serani tweeted. “Shit like this never happen in Jamaica. We respect international artists and not gonna rob dem. If that ever happen in Jamaica the criminal would be condemned by every citizen.” Apparently, the topic is still a sore spot for the dancehall singer who is now promoting his new single titled “She Cry” on Twitter — which was also used as retaliatory insults against him.

A Twitter page later popped up with the name “I’m looking for Serani’s Chain” and was followed by a slew of users changing their Twitter names to make fun of him. Because Crucians didn’t rally around him or condemn the “criminal” that held him at gunpoint, the singer-songwriter finds it hard to forget the 2008 incident.

What was most striking about Serani’s Twitter roast was observing residents and former residents living abroad from both the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands hold one head as the singer levied attacks on Virgin Islands culture. One user pointed out that the dancehall artist was robbed at gunpoint by a man who was acting alone, adding that Crucians could not be blamed for the actions of one person.

Serani also said that he “doesn’t respond to negative comments out of this St. Croix incident” and noted that he was not afraid but was angered that his son would be raised fatherless if he was killed that day. The musician has no intention of performing on St. Croix in the future and apparently has added the surrounding islands, including the British Virgin Islands to his blacklist.