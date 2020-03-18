USVI Teachers Displaced by Coronavirus Can Use Our Newsroom Conference Tools!

St. Thomas 𑁋 All around the country and around the world, teachers and other professionals have begun working remotely to combat the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus — also known as COVID-19. Governor Albert Bryan Jr. has postponed Carnival in St. Thomas indefinitely and has closed schools on all three islands to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

A number of elected officials in the territory and public agencies have taken similar measures as the federal government works to limit the spread and economic impact of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends social distancing to keep the elderly and people with weaker immune systems from contracting coronavirus. The Mint Team completes nearly 100% of stories, projects, and community initiatives remotely.

So today, State of the Territory News and its parent organization Mint & Company will begin sharing our conference call tools with teachers in the territory — free of charge! If you are a teacher assigned to K-12 classes in the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can use our conference call tools to teach your class remotely or to coordinate with fellow teachers and support staff.

Get Started Here –

You must be a teacher assigned to the U.S. Virgin Islands to qualify. Complete this form to receive conference call credentials from our team. Make sure you include all requested information about your classroom, subject matter, or meeting purpose. Share this update with a public or private school teacher!

This is how the Mint Team and our network of partners work remotely

We’re here to help — You can visit sottvi.news/remote-classroom or email product.manager@sottvi.news for assistance or troubleshooting.

Note – State of the Territory News will store recorded conference calls in our newsroom cloud for no more than 48 hours. During that time, our team will share the entire file with you, after 48 hours, the file will be deleted from our cloud. Recording conference calls must be done manually — see video below.