Read the Full Virgin Islands Code Annotated Online (2018)

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Public libraries in the U.S. Virgin Islands offer residents free access to the internet, archives with protected documents, including information about historical artifacts and local architecture. One of the territory’s libraries is home to the Van Scholten Collection, a Caribbean archive used for historic preservation and research.

One document that is incredibly hard for the general public to get their hands on is the Virgin Islands Code, in its most updated form.

Government agencies in the Virgin Islands do not include the Virgin Islands Code on their official websites. However, they regularly reference portions of the territory’s legal document when citing legal barriers or enforcement powers for their department. Official websites for the Virgin Islands Legislature and Government House do not have the territory’s governing document available for the public to view.

LexisNexis has offered a free version of the VI Code online for several years. LexisNexis is a corporation providing computer-assisted legal research, including business research and risk management services. During the 1970s, LexisNexis pioneered the electronic accessibility of legal and journalistic documents.

Statutes in this online version of the VI Code are current through Act 8147 of the 32nd Legislature, including all code changes through November 10, 2018. This online version of the VI Code does not include recent legislation authored by the 33rd Legislature.

Read the full Virgin Islands Code Annotated here.



It’s also possible to purchase a hard copy of the Virgin Islands code here.