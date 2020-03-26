Read: President Trump’s Letter to Governor Bryan on National Covid-19 Response

March 26th, 2020

To America’s Governors:

As you know, on March 16, 2020, I published my Coronovirns Guidelines for America. States, localities, and citizens across our country have responded to this call to action in full force, making tremendous sacrifices in support of our National effort to defeat the virus. I want to thank each of you, along with your frontline responders and essential workers, for stepping up to help America confront this unprecedented global pandemic. Together, we are proving that no challenge can match the indomitable strength, ingenuity, and determination of the American people.

There is still a long battle ahead, but our efforts are already paying dividends. As we enhance protections against the virus, Americans across the country are hoping the day will soon arrive when they can resume their normal economic, social, and religious lives.

In furtherance of this shared goal, my Administration is working to publish new guidelines for State and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place.

This is what we envision: Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus. This will incorporate robust surveillance testing, which allows us to monitor the spread of the virus throughout the country. Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk.

With each passing day, our increasingly extensive testing capabilities are giving us a better understanding of the virus and its path. As testing gives us more information about who has been infected, we are tracking the virus and isolating it to prevent further spread. This new information will drive the next phase in our war against this invisible enemy.

The virus has inflicted a heavy toll on our country. A number of our fellow citizens have tragically succumbed to its ravages, while many more are fighting for their lives. We mourn alongside those who have lost loved ones, and we send our prayers for the recovery of all who are still sick. In their honor, we pledge to marshal every resource and power we have to overcome and vanquish this threat.

Through it all, I am deeply inspired by the unflinching dedication of Americans in every state who are rallying together to defeat the virus. I look forward to witnessing that same boundless spirit drive our recovery and quickly return us to the path of exceptional health, safety, and prosperity for all of our citizens.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America