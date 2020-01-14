Read Governor Bryan’s 2020 State of the Territory Address in 9 Tweets

St. Thomas — After 12 months on the job, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. delivered his second State of the Territory Address to the 33rd Legislature — with the address being streamed on several media platforms and viewed by people around the world. Government House live-tweeted the governor’s address in 2019 and also live-tweeted highlights from his 2020 address on Monday.

In his first address, highlights from his speech were tweeted in real-time and Government House followed suit this year with 9 tweets that summarized some of his addresses. Here are 9 excerpts tweeted by Government House:

In 2019, the #BryanRoachAdministration issued 25,227 refund checks totaling approximately $64 million and has another $40 million in payouts budgeted for FY 2020. #NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA2020 — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

The #BryanRoachAdministration FY 2020 budget is not a wish list of things we would like to do; it is a plan of action based on what we can afford to do.” -Governor Albert Bryan Jr. #NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA2020 — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

In the last three weeks alone, the #BryanRoachAdministration has secured over $1 billion in federal aid for the post hurricanes Irma and Maria recovery and rebuilding ef-forts.#NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA2020 pic.twitter.com/14Dk9mQzvr — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

The #BryanRoachAdministration remains committed to the renovation of the Paul E. Joseph Stadium in Frederiksted and anticipate its long-awaited completion within the next twelve months. #NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA2020 — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

Along with Senators Novelle Francis Jr. and Javan James, we have pledged $500,000 to the Caribbean Drag Racing Association to make capital improvements to the drag racing facility on St. Croix. -Governor Albert Bryan Jr #NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA2020 — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

This past year, @usviports has made great strides in developing our ports infrastructure. the Port Authority intends to make an investment of $35 million in the Cyril E. King Airport and another $20 million at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport. #NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA2020 pic.twitter.com/ixu7R444vg — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

Moving ambulances closer to neighborhoods and having emergency response personnel ready to respond to medical emergencies from fire stations can mean the difference between life and death. – Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. #NewCourseUSVI #SOTTA20 — Government House USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 14, 2020

