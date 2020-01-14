Read Governor Bryan’s 2020 State of the Territory Address in 9 Tweets

St. Thomas — After 12 months on the job, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. delivered his second State of the Territory Address to the 33rd Legislature — with the address being streamed on several media platforms and viewed by people around the world. Government House live-tweeted the governor’s address in 2019 and also live-tweeted highlights from his 2020 address on Monday.
In his first address, highlights from his speech were tweeted in real-time and Government House followed suit this year with 9 tweets that summarized some of his addresses. Here are 9 excerpts tweeted by Government House: