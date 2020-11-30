Our First Cyber Monday Flash Sale (for Ad Space) Starts Now

Ads

Charlotte Amalie — Today, we launched low-budget digital ads for small businesses and brands in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We’re also taking the wraps off of our first-ever Cyber Monday flash sale — and it starts right now. Advertisers can now launch marketing campaigns with State of the Territory News on our website, over 14 of our social media pages, and our Google Maps listing.

Our goal is to bring low-cost advertising rates that small businesses in the Virgin Islands can afford while cultivating a more competitive market at the same time. For the next 48 hours, we’ve discounted over 80 percent of our ad inventory by 37 percent or more. Some of our available ad space even offers advertisers 14-30 days of complimentary marketing.

Ads

We’re also committing resources and our network of skilled graphic designers to assist local companies and community startups create captivating digital ads to grow their audience and customer base. State of the Territory’s creative director, Makiel Cepeda, envisions our new digital ads product as a way to revive, grow, and familiarize small businesses in the Virgin Islands with the convenience of affordable digital marketing.

In other words, the Mint Team wants to drive down the average price of digital ads in the Virgin Islands, period. We will also begin expanding support for sponsored articles in the future. Join our first Cyber Monday flash sale here.

(Marketing campaigns from our Cyber Monday flash sale will begin on Monday, December 1, 2020)

The Mint Team recognizes that smaller businesses in the Virgin Islands can’t always afford digital advertising at market rates. So we’re also launching a more focused price-point for consumers — and we’re calling it Micro Ads.

We decided to launch our first ad product at the most competitive end of the market, the low-end, where authentic brand experiences unfold.

Micro Ads were created for: