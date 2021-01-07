MSNBC: Plaskett Talks Electoral College Before Insurrection Locks Down Capitol

Ads

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat representing the U.S. Virgin Islands’ at-large congressional district made an appearance Tuesday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. In a live interview, the fourth-term House representative discussed processes and potential challenges in certifying the electoral college votes in both chambers of Congress.

“We are confident that at the end of the evening Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be officially declared the next president and vice president of the United States,” Plaskett said during the live broadcast.

This comes after extraordinary reporting by the Washington Post that revealed that President Donald Trump broke federal and state laws in a contentious phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump told the secretary and other officials on the call that he wanted “to find 11,780 votes,” to swing the election in his favor. The number of votes requested on the call has proven to be one of the more shocking moments on the call, in part because Trump gave the Raffensperger a specific number of votes he would need to flip a Biden victory in the state.

Ads

Source: MSNBC YouTube channel

Certifying electoral college votes on Wednesday was abruptly interrupted when an insurrection led by Trump loyalists breached the Capitol Complex grounds after receiving instructions from the president himself. Members of Congress began circulating articles of impeachment to remove the president from office after a crowd of rioting supporters descended on a joint session of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.

Nanci Pelosi, the newly elected House Speaking leading the Democratic caucus said today that Trump committed a “seditious act” and lead a brazen “assault” on the nation’s Constitution. Pelosi said that her caucus overwhelmingly supports impeaching Trump for a second time if Pence and the president’s cabinet fail to enact the 25th amendment to remove the president from office quickly before January 20th.

This is a developing story.