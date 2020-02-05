Mitt Romney To Vote For Trump’s Removal in the Senate Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney brought a stunning twist to the end of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: A bipartisan vote to convict the president on charges of abuse of power.

The Wednesday announcement by the Utah Republican made him the only member of the GOP to break with the president and his party on the crucial question of whether Trump deserved to be removed from office. Mitt Romney is also the first and only party member to vote for the impeachment of their own political party.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a ‘high crime and misdemeanor,’ Romney said in his floor speech.

The senator explained that going with the party line would simply not be the right thing to do and quoted a church song to explain his decision-making: “Do what is right, let the consequence follow.”

“I understand it will be substantial and I have to recognize that it was one or the other. One is to say, I don’t want to face the blowback,” Romney said. “But on the other side, there is: Do you do what you know is right?

Watch the Full Emotional Announcement Below: