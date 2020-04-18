Look Out it’s 5G! The Conspiracy of COVID-19?

As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, so do rumors about what caused it and how it’s spread. One that’s gained steam online is that the new 5g Network caused the disease. That’s completely wrong. COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person contact. It is in no way can travel through something like radio waves.

According to the CDC, Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illnesses such as the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). In 2019, a new coronavirus was identified as the cause of a disease outbreak that originated in China.

The virus is now known as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The disease it causes is called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Theories linking telecoms networks to health issues such as cancer and infertility have existed since the 3G era, though few expected they would ever gain mainstream attention.

According to an article in the New York Times, this isn’t the first time that 5G has been a large target of conspiracy theories. Russia, which was a large source of misinformation in the 2016 US presidential election, has included 5G as one of its target areas. Broadcaster RT America, which is funded by the Russian government, a year ago published a report called “5G Wireless: A Dangerous” Experiment on Humanity” that sought to create fear about the technology. This was determined to be another effort by Russia to slow the US push of 5G.