January 30TH Deadline For Summer 2020 Distance Learning Center STEMPREP Project

Are you a 7th or 8th grader?

Do you love science?

Do you love conducting experiments?

Maybe, THE DISTANCE LEARNING CENTER STEMPREP PROJECT is for you!

The Distance Learning Center, (DLC) is recruiting high achieving 7th & 8th graders for Summer of 2020 to participate in a five-weeks STEMPREP Project at the University of Washington, Seattle. The STEMPREP Project’s mission is to produce the next generations of minority researchers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medicine (STEMM).

The populations targeted for this program are from African Americans, Mexican Americans, Native Hawaiians, Native Americans, and Mainland Puerto Ricans.

The STEMPREP Project is a revolutionary training program that utilizes an early start model that recruits 7th-grade minority students for training from 7th grade through college. The program exposes students to scientific experiences at universities, in government, and at pharmaceutical companies. The course of study for the junior high school includes:

Basic Laboratory Science Techniques, Experiments, and Procedures

Technology and Engineering Concepts and Labs

Research Writing Skills

Research Presentation

Research Statistics

In the summer of 2003, the first Virgin Islands trainees were admitted into the program. VI trainees have participated every summer since the inaugural class. To date, approximately 65 trainees have completed the summer internships. Students from the following schools have participated in the program: John H. Woodson Jr. HS, Good Hope Country Day School, St. Croix Educational Complex HS, All Saints Cathedral School, Adelita Cancryn Jr. HS, Elena L. Christian Jr. HS, AZ Academy, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Peter Gruber International Academy, Arthur A. Richards Jr. HS, Antilles School, Church of God Holiness Academy and St. Patrick’s Catholic School.

To apply applicants should be “A” students for the last three years, complete an application and take the SSAT national exam (fee waivers can be obtained). Applications must be submitted by January 30, 2020. For more information visit thedistancelearningcenter.org or contact Charlene Joseph at (340) 513-4883, via email at mattedconsult@gmail.com.

The VI Lottery and VI Port Authority has supported VI trainees.

If you would like to sponsor a Virgin Islands trainee send donations to:

Moses L. Williams, Ph.D., Executive Director

STEMPREP Project, Distance Learning Center, Inc.

1324 Clearfield St.

Phila. Pa. 19132

Office: 267-238-2900

Fax: 267-238-2901

Cell: 215-416-7743

email: moses.lee.williams@gmail.com

web: www.thedistancelearningcenter.org



Submitted by Charlene Joseph, Student Recruitment VI/PR

Distance Learning Center STEMPREP Project

