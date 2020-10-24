How to Share Updates & Press Releases with State of the Territory News

St. Thomas 𑁋 There are a few ways for organizations and government agencies to share updates with State of the Territory News. Over the past year, the Mint Team has updated how it publishes territorial updates and announcements from public officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are a few emails that State of the Territory News uses to operate.

You can contact members of the Mint Team personally, inquire about our marketing offers, and transfer future payments to gain access to our upcoming advertising platform. Official email handles for State of the Territory News are:

Updates and Press Releases

Mint Team – mint@sottvi.news (Shared Team Inbox)

Personal Messages & General Inquiries

Makiel Cepeda, Creative Director – makiel@sottvi.news

Biko McMillan, Editor – biko@sottvi.news

Willie Omisakin, Administrative Aide – admin.aide@sottvi.news (Liaison to Amaziah)

Amaziah George, Product Manager – amaziah@sottvi.news

Note: Press releases that bypass our mint@sottvi.news email handle will be blocked or marked as spam

Marketing & Advertising Inquiries

Mint Team Admins – marketing@sottvi.news

Mint Team Admins – ads@sottvi.news

Payments, Invoicing, and Payouts to Partners

pay@sottvi.news (accepting Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App)

Note: State of the Territory News Cashtag – $ottvi