Government House Website Goes Down, Blinding Residents and Media Covering the Spread of the Coronavirus

Updated: The Government House website is back online upon publishing this report.

St. Thomas 𑁋 The Government House website is currently offline in the midst of a global pandemic. It’s unclear how long the website has been offline and the last time it was accessible to the Mint Team was last night. By 7:50 on Tuesday morning, our team could not access vi.gov, which shares updates and developments about the U.S. Virgin Islands’ central government.

Due to the nature of the coronavirus outbreak, there are a number of government agencies covering its movements locally. Residents and media outlets can still find updates on the Virgin Islands Department of Health website and you can also find updates on the territory’s response Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency’s website.

VITEMA, however, has not posted a news update about the coronavirus on its website since March 17th, 2020 — which is actually the last update from the agency. Federal partners, members of Congress and the White House rely on updates from local governments when researching developing events, so the site going down overnight could make that more difficult as the federal government ramps up its response to Covid-19.

Government House has also uploaded most of its press conferences covering the coronavirus and mitigation strategies on its public YouTube channel. The channel has over 500 subscribers and is steadily growing. YouTube also makes Governor Bryan’s press conferences available to over 2 billion users, who are active on a monthly basis.

Richard Motta, director of communications for Government House is aware of the website’s status and is currently working to bring it back online.