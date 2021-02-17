Government House says over $44 million issued in Unemployment Insurance benefits

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Government House said that $44 million in unemployment insurance checks had been issued. The Virgin Islands Department of Labor issued 53,684 checks to boost the territory’s economy and an increasingly battered workforce. The latest developments surrounding Covid-19 infections, including ongoing federal assistance programs, were shared on the official Government House YouTube channel.

The channel, which includes over 100 videos posted and over 800 subscribers, hosts press conferences covering Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and other high-profile government officials who work in the executive branch.