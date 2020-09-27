No V.I. Child Goes Hungry’ Feeding Initiative Resumes October 1

ST. THOMAS, USVI – The Virgin Islands Department of Education will resume its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” Feeding Initiative at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thurs., October 1. Breakfast and lunch may be picked up together and are available until supplies last. Meals will not be served on holidays or weekends.
Meals are available to public and non-public school students whose schools are providing instruction virtually. Non-public schools operating with students attending in-person classes will continue meal collection/pick-up as normal from their public-school kitchen distribution site.
Parents or guardians picking up meals should note the following:
- Meals are limited to five per person (five breakfast and five lunches)
- A face mask or facial covering must be worn when collecting meals
- Identification is not required
ST. CROIX DISTRICT DISTRIBUTION SITES – 9 a.m. weekdays, until supplies last
- Alfredo Andrews Elementary School
- Arthur A. Richards K-8 School
- Claude O. Markoe Elementary School
- D.C. Canegata Multipurpose Center (outside)
- Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School
- John H. Woodson Junior High School
- Isaac Boynes Ball Park, Estate Grove Place
- Lew Muckle Elementary School
- Juanita Gardine K-8 School
- Renholdt ‘Rookie” Jackson Ball Park, Estate Whim
- Ricardo Richards Elementary School
- Rudy Krieger Ball Park, Estate Sion Farm
- St. Croix Educational Complex High School
- William’s Delight Villas Community Center
ST. JOHN DISTRIBUTION SITES – 9 a.m. weekdays, until supplies last
- Bellvue
- Calabash Boom Housing Community
- Chocolate Hole
- Coral Bay Fire Station
- Estate Grunwald
- Estate Pastory
- George Simmons Terrace
- Julius E. Sprauve School
- Pinepeace Basketball Court
ST. THOMAS DISTRIBUTION SITES – 9 a.m. weekdays, until supplies last
- Alvin McBean Ball Park
- Anna’s Retreat Community Center
- Bordeaux Basketball Court
- Contant Knolls Community Center
- Estate Bovoni Community Center
- Ezra Fredericks Ball Park
- Frydenhoj Ball Park
- Joseph Sibilly School Parking Lot
- Magen’s Bay/Luvenlund Junction
- Michael Kirwan Terrace Community Center
- Oswald E. Harris Court Community Center
- Paul M. Pearson Gardens Community Center
- Savan Basketball Court
- Smith Bay Ball Park
- Tutu Valley Basketball Court
- Ulla F. Muller Elementary School (front entrance)
- Winston Raymo Recreational Center