No V.I. Child Goes Hungry’ Feeding Initiative Resumes October 1

ST. THOMAS, USVI – The Virgin Islands Department of Education will resume its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” Feeding Initiative at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thurs., October 1. Breakfast and lunch may be picked up together and are available until supplies last. Meals will not be served on holidays or weekends.

Meals are available to public and non-public school students whose schools are providing instruction virtually. Non-public schools operating with students attending in-person classes will continue meal collection/pick-up as normal from their public-school kitchen distribution site.

Parents or guardians picking up meals should note the following:

Meals are limited to five per person (five breakfast and five lunches)

A face mask or facial covering must be worn when collecting meals

Identification is not required

ST. CROIX DISTRICT DISTRIBUTION SITES – 9 a.m. weekdays, until supplies last

Alfredo Andrews Elementary School

Arthur A. Richards K-8 School

Claude O. Markoe Elementary School

D.C. Canegata Multipurpose Center (outside)

Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School

John H. Woodson Junior High School

Isaac Boynes Ball Park, Estate Grove Place

Lew Muckle Elementary School

Juanita Gardine K-8 School

Renholdt ‘Rookie” Jackson Ball Park, Estate Whim

Ricardo Richards Elementary School

Rudy Krieger Ball Park, Estate Sion Farm

St. Croix Educational Complex High School

William’s Delight Villas Community Center

ST. JOHN DISTRIBUTION SITES – 9 a.m. weekdays, until supplies last

Bellvue

Calabash Boom Housing Community

Chocolate Hole

Coral Bay Fire Station

Estate Grunwald

Estate Pastory

George Simmons Terrace

Julius E. Sprauve School

Pinepeace Basketball Court

ST. THOMAS DISTRIBUTION SITES – 9 a.m. weekdays, until supplies last