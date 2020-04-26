#CULTUREANDCHILL: A collaboration of culture

“We are a collection of our stories”, Master Storyteller Yohance Henley. A truly powerful story can pull us out of our darkest place and plunge us into a world of adventure and endless possibilities. Now that the Covid-19 Pandemic has landed all the Virgin Island’s residents stuck in their homes and practicing social distancing. During these times a collaborative campaign by VI Crawl, State Division of Cultural Education, State of The Territory News, Sukumtash Folktales, and Everything Bless Entertainment have come together. Not just to join isolated Virgin Islanders stuck at home in the V.I. but also those Virgin Islanders stuck all over the world. #CULTUREANDCHILL is the name of the movement with the purpose of educating and expressing V.I. culture in many creative outlets. #CULTUREANDCHILL is a multimedia series that will be revealed in various ways.

Here are some of the more common ways.

It is a series of storytelling by master storytellers via Videos, graphics, and texts.

Cultural Video Webinars

Interactive Events

Graphics

Cultural Infused Articles.

And many more. This collaborative effort will continue for weeks during these isolating times. Through various social media pages and accounts just keep on the lookout for #CULTUREANDCHILL throughout the entire month of May. Tune in every Friday for storytelling from Virgin Islands masters on these social media accounts. Please follow these storytelling accounts here:

Facebook

State of the Territory News

VI Crawl

Sukumtash Folk Tales

Everything Bless Entertainment

An example of the content can be found below:

Remember Stay Safe and Stay together. #CULTUREANDCHILL #VICRAWL #VIFORLIFE