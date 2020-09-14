 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett’s 2020 Message to Students in the USVI

By Mint Team on September 14, 2020

St. Thomas 𑁋 Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett addresses students enrolled in the U.S. Virgin Islands in a newly obtained video. “This time three years ago, it was unclear when school would start again for our children,” Plaskett says in the recently released video. “Hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed many of our schools.”

Plaskett’s office released the nearly three-minute video with a short message to scholars and students, adding that earlier this year, her office worked to secure, “$40 million in the Cares Act to help with virtual learning,” for the Virgin Islands Department of Education. “The funding can be utilized to purchase computer equipment, necessary technology, as well as resources needed to ensure social distancing and safety for teachers, students, support personnel, and parents.”

Published in Articles, Economy, Education, Government and Tech

Mint Team
Mint Team

Stories from a team of writers at State of the Territory News.

