Central Record Bureau Closed on Feb 10-11.

US VIRGIN ISLANDS – The Virgin Islands Police Department is advising the public that on Feb. 10-11, the Central Records Bureau offices in St. Thomas and St. John will be closed, and the St. Croix office will be open for limited services.

Central Records Bureau personnel will be attending Federally mandated training. During this time, there will be a form in the lobby of the offices that the customers can complete to request services. The public is also encouraged to place their requests in advance to avoid any delays.

The offices will resume regular operations on Feb. 12.