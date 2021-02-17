Biden says vaccinating teachers should take precedence to curb Covid-19 spread

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall Tuesday that vaccinating teachers should be a high priority for states and territories fighting the spread of Covid-19. “I think that we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy,” he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week Biden’s goal is for more than 50% of schools spread across the country to have “some teaching” in person “at least one day a week.” Psaki stated that the Biden administration did not expect schools would reopen at full capacity by day 100 of his presidency. However, when asked about his press secretary’s comments at the Tuesday townhall in Wisconson, Biden said, “No, that’s not true.”

Biden clarified that his administration did not suggest that large classes should resume any time soon. And urged local and state officials to adopt policies to accommodate “smaller classes, more ventilation, making sure that everybody has masks and is socially distanced.” Many schools are still conducting virtual learning. “That’s what was reported. It was a mistake in the communication,” he added.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health announced that the VA Caribbean Healthcare System would be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the following groups of Veterans in the St. Thomas – St. John district:

Veterans registered and eligible to receive care at VA who are 55 years or older

Veterans that are Hemodialysis, Chemotherapy, Spinal Cord, or Organ Transplant patients

Homeless Veterans

Veterans that are First Responders (EMT, Police, Nurses, Firefighters, etc.)

Students enrolled in the public school system have attended virtual classes via Zoom since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. After noting that recent reporting on the subject was inaccurate, Biden doubled-down on previous estimates, saying that he hoped to have most K-8 schools fully open before day 100 of his presidency. At the CNN town hall, he also said that there would be Covid-19 vaccinations available for every American by the end of July.