Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Android users can now have stories by State of the Territory News dictated in Google Chrome. In 2020, Google began rolling out a feature that allowed the Google Assistant to read pages and articles aloud via Chrome on mobile devices. Users can also launch the dictation feature in the Google News app on Android.

Open an article or website you want to have read aloud using Chrome or another Chromium-based browsing app. Say, “Hey, Google, Read this page.” Google Assistant will promptly open the article in a new window and read it out loud. If Google Assistant says, it can’t read the screen because “Screen Context” is turned off, tap the Assistant Screen to open a dialog box, then confirm to enable “Screen Context” without having to navigate through your phone’s Settings. Websites with paywalls and subscription offerings cannot be read aloud by Google Assistant. The command also works in the Google News app. You can also say “read this article” or “read this” if you feel like changing it up.

Google Assistant for iOS isn’t able to accomplish the same task. Instead, iPhone users can have web pages dictated using the mobile version of Safari.

After receiving the command, Google Assistant will reply, “okay, reading webpage.” The assistant will then open another window that displays a slightly different user interface; allowing you to follow along as the assistant reads, pause playback and rewind, and fast forward at will.

Historically, State of the Territory News receives more mobile traffic from iOS devices. A significantly smaller number of users visiting our website run the Android operating system. So if you’re reading this article, you’re likely using an iPhone.

It’s now possible to stream audio from our stories through Bluetooth headphones, cars, and wired connections. (No casting support for Google or Nest devices yet.) Websites around the world just became a little more accessible for people with visual impairments!

This story was written and edited on an iPhone XR and a Pixel 4a.