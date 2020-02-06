After Attempted Kidnapping On St.Croix V.I.P.D Urges Caution

n Jan. 30 at approximately 6:53 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of an attempted kidnapping in Estate Hannah’s Rest.

The report indicated that the victim was forced into a white van by two males wearing ski masks but managed the escape her attackers.

This case is being investigated. If anyone has information that can resolve this incident, please call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

The VIPD is aware of information being circulated on social media about this and other apparent incidents. Members of the community can help police and themselves by following these steps to prevent being a victim:

Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid being distracted by your phone, and do not use headphones or earbuds until you are at your destination.

Do not accept rides from strangers. Once you get into a stranger’s car, you are at their mercy. They could either incapacitate you or hold you hostage and you might not have an opportunity to defend yourself.