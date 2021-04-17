Advertise with State of the Territory News

Ads

After two years of ad-free reading for visitors, State of the Territory News is expanding available offerings for display ads. Advertisers can now launch marketing campaigns on our main website by submitting a display ad for approval.

The Mint Team manages over 14 social media pages, and our goal is to bring affordable advertising rates for small businesses in the Virgin Islands. We believe we can cultivate a more competitive market by offering lower price points for our customers. Our writing team will also begin expanding support for sponsored articles in the future.

