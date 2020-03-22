A Message from Senator James on Covid-19 & Social Distancing

St. Croix 𑁋 With six (6) confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the USVI, excluding other pending results not yet received, Senator Javan James, is requesting this community to take serious precautions and adhere to social distancing as advised by the Virgin Islands Department of Health. “I hope and pray for all of us to do our part to keep the U.S. Virgin Islands safe as we get through this Coronavirus pandemic,” said Senator James.

Senator James would like to give a special thank you to our medical professionals, and all respective support staff who are putting in long hours to get through these challenging times. “May God continue to guide and protect our men and women of the Virgin Islands Police Department. I am also praying that God continues to guide Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. and Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Jr. as they continue to lead our two branches of government,” said Senator James.

“As we practice social distancing in the first branch of government, the Senators have been meeting each day via teleconference since the closing of the Legislature Buildings. We have been very productive in our discussions to take the necessary actions to keep our community safe. We have also been monitoring the financial health of our government in recent discussions with the Chair of Finance, Senator Kurt Vialet,” said Senator James.

The Legislative Session was called by the members of the Senate during their recent meetings via teleconference to take action on several measures of high importance.

The Senators have been discussing the agenda items for the upcoming Legislative Session, scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020.

Originally Published March 21st, 2020: by the Office of Senator Javan James Sr. via LinkedIn.