20 Songs R. City Wrote or Produced for the Music Industry

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 If you caught our previous article in December titled, 20 Songs You Didn’t Know R. City Wrote or Produced, here’s a few more. R. City has written over 400 songs for the music industry, so we could be chipping away at this list for quite a bit.
We sourced many of these songs from R. City’s official Tidal profile, and put together a list of 5 Musicians Evolving the Sound of R&B in the Virgin Islands. Here are 20 songs written or produced by R. City:
1. Rollercoaster – Janet Jackson
2. Text Message – Jamie Foxx
Note – there’s also a version with Chris Brown
3. Exit Wounds Luke James
4. Lucky Me – Chris Brown
5. Loudest Silence – Tessanne Chin
This video sucks, but it’s the only version available on YouTube, apologies.
6. New Nu – Keyshia Cole
7. Be My Baby – Ariana Grande
8. Damn – Candice Glover
9. Pretty Brown Eyes – Cody Simpson
This song may not feel like an R&B track, but imagine if it landed on a Chris Brown album in 2008. 🤷🏾♂️
10. The Rain – Akon
11. We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus
12. Runaway Love – Justin Bieber
13. Billy Crystal – Yelawolf
Not R&B, but you should give this fella’s track a spin anyway.
14. Dance Like We’re Making Love – Ciara
15. So Blue – Fantasia
16. This is How We Roll – Fifth Harmony
17. If This Isn’t Love – Jennifer Hudson
18. I Bet – Ciara
19. Body Rock – Fifth Harmony
Another song with R&B influences and a heavy beat.
Music for Love – Mario
Featured image from R. City’s single titled, Tings Yuh See On St.Thomas While Ridin’ A Dollar Safari