20 Songs R. City Wrote or Produced for the Music Industry

Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 If you caught our previous article in December titled, 20 Songs You Didn’t Know R. City Wrote or Produced, here’s a few more. R. City has written over 400 songs for the music industry, so we could be chipping away at this list for quite a bit.

We sourced many of these songs from R. City’s official Tidal profile, and put together a list of 5 Musicians Evolving the Sound of R&B in the Virgin Islands. Here are 20 songs written or produced by R. City:



1. Rollercoaster – Janet Jackson



2. Text Message – Jamie Foxx



Note – there’s also a version with Chris Brown



3. Exit Wounds Luke James



4. Lucky Me – Chris Brown



5. Loudest Silence – Tessanne Chin



This video sucks, but it’s the only version available on YouTube, apologies.



6. New Nu – Keyshia Cole



7. Be My Baby – Ariana Grande



8. Damn – Candice Glover



9. Pretty Brown Eyes – Cody Simpson



This song may not feel like an R&B track, but imagine if it landed on a Chris Brown album in 2008. 🤷🏾‍♂️



10. The Rain – Akon



11. We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus



12. Runaway Love – Justin Bieber



13. Billy Crystal – Yelawolf



Not R&B, but you should give this fella’s track a spin anyway.



14. Dance Like We’re Making Love – Ciara



15. So Blue – Fantasia



16. This is How We Roll – Fifth Harmony



17. If This Isn’t Love – Jennifer Hudson



18. I Bet – Ciara



19. Body Rock – Fifth Harmony



Another song with R&B influences and a heavy beat.



Music for Love – Mario



Featured image from R. City’s single titled, Tings Yuh See On St.Thomas While Ridin’ A Dollar Safari

