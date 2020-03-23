2 Private Schools in the USVI are Using Our Conference Call Tools to Teach Students Remotely

St. Thomas 𑁋 Two private schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands will be using our newsroom conference call tools this week to teach students remotely. The Memorial Moravian School and the St. Peter and Paul Catholic School on St. Thomas have signed up to use our complimentary service as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the territory’s businesses, schools, and central government.

Last week, we announced that we would begin sharing our conference call tools with teachers in the territory — free of charge! On Sunday, the Virgin Islands Department of Health announced that there were now eleven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — bringing the total in the territory to seventeen. The Virgin Islands government had just six confirmed cases on Friday.

If you are a teacher assigned to K-12 classes in the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can use our conference call tools to teach your class remotely or to coordinate with fellow teachers and support staff.

Get Started Here –

You must be a teacher assigned to the U.S. Virgin Islands to qualify. Complete this form to receive conference call credentials from our team. Make sure you include all requested information about your classroom, subject matter, or meeting purpose. Share this update with a public or private school teacher!

Educators in the territory will be using the same tools the Mint Team and our network of partners use to work remotely on big projects and community initiatives. Among the subjects being tough by teachers who recently signed up are Geometry, Algebra, and Professional Development.

We’re here to help — You can visit sottvi.news/remote-classroom for more information or email product.manager@sottvi.news for assistance or troubleshooting. Schools throughout the territory remain closed after Governor Bryan made the order earlier this month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.